‘That Was Amazing!’ Morning Joe Crew ROASTS Hannity For Trying To ‘Move On’ In Middle of Trump ‘Confession’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his crew roasted Fox News host Sean Hannity for trying to “move on” in the middle of former President Donald Trump’s “confession” about classified documents.

While the world waits for Trump to be arraigned in New York, the former president is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes that include Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act — about which he was asked during a recent interview with Hannity.

The host tried to throw Trump a lifeline by declaring, “I can’t imagine you ever saying, ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House. I’d like to look at them’,” and asking “Did you ever do that?”

When Trump replied by contradicting the host, Hannity tried to interrupt him and “move on,” but Trump bulldozed him and insisted, “I have the right to take stuff. I have the right to take stuff and look at stuff. I have the right to look at stuff.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough introduced the clip by telling his control room, “Let’s play this clip again in case you all… Well, first of all, I missed Donald Trump’s confession. And two missed Sean Hannity trying to move him along. And he just wouldn’t do it because he’s like going, ‘No, I like my hand on the hot stove so much!'”

Scarborough and MJ regular John Heilemann ripped Hannity over the clip, although Scarborough said he preferred to focus his fire on Trump:

JOHN HEILEMANN: One of the things we also learn in that clip. You know, the Fox News people occasionally say, the Fox News people occasionally say that, hey, you know, our primetime hosts are not actually journalists. That’s not actually news we do in prime time. That’s entertainment. The best example, the best of. JOE SCARBOROUGH: They say that in their legal pleadings! JOHN HEILEMANN: That’s correct. And the best evidence for that claim is Sean Hannity, you know his behavior here. When’s the last time you saw, Joe, a journalist in the middle of an interview? When the subject is confessing to a crime, the journalist saying, let’s move on, as opposed to. Excuse me, sir. We would like to, let’s let’s spend some time on that topic! Rather extraordinary performance! I mean, even by the low standards that we apply to Hannity, that was a kind of amazing, amazing performance on his part! … JOE SCARBOROUGH: … John Heilemann, thank you so much. Willie, John, Willie, we do. We try, of course, here on Morning Joe to avoid bright shiny objects or talking about other cable news hosts. So I think the the takeaway from the Sean Hannity interview actually is Donald Trump and you do have a confession there and and even as as Hannity is trying to move him along, Trump just keeps going back saying, basically, “I did it, I did it, and I would do it again!” It was Chris Farley in that Saturday Night Live saying when he’s in jail. “Yes, I did it, and I’d do it again!”

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

