‘I Have the Right to Take Stuff’: Trump Assures Hannity He’d Take Government Documents After Host Tells Him He Wouldn’t

Former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity he has “the right to take stuff” such as government documents as the former president.

Trump addressed the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August where agents found troves of government documents, some of which were classified. The material in question was supposed to be turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office.

The former president took President Joe Biden to task for being embroiled in his own classified documents scandal. Material from Biden’s days as vice president and as a senator has been found at his properties.

“I’ve known you for decades,” Hannity said to Trump during an interview on Monday night on Fox News. “I can’t imagine you ever saying, ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House. I’d like to look at them.’ Did you ever do that?”

“I would have the right to do that,” Trump responded. “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

“But I know you,” Hannity said. “I don’t think you would do it.”

Trump replied by disabusing Hannity of the idea he wouldn’t do that by telling him, yes, he would.

“I don’t have a lot of time, but I would have the right to do that,” he said. “I would do that.”

“All right, let me move on,” Hannity said, trying to steer Trump away from the topic.

“Remember this,” Trump continued, plowing ahead. “This is the Presidential Records Act. I have the right to take stuff.”

He reiterated, “I have the right to take stuff and look at stuff. I have the right to look at stuff.”

Trump then slammed the FBI for “viciously” raiding his home.

“The way they treated people is terrible,” he said. “They treat people like a foreign country enemy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com