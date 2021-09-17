An American citizen left in Afghanistan when the United States evacuated last month phoned into Fox News on Friday to emotionally describe her plight after 18 of her family members were killed.

The woman, Julie, phoned into a morning segment with Dana Perino and the Army Week Association’s chief operating officer, Jen Wilson, whose organization has been helping Americans to return home. Perino asked Julie what the State Department conveyed she was “supposed to do.”

“I am not doing anything,” Julie replied, sobbing. “They broke me. The United States broke me, because I am U.S. citizen.”

The comments were interspersed with broken audio as Julie explained that she traveled to the country to get married, and that things were “very bad in my life.”

“Everything changed and … basically, I’m dying,” she added. “The State [Department] — I call them so many times. I email them. They just take the phone and say, ‘I am sorry we can’t do anything for you.’ And that is the answer. I say, ‘What is going on with you guys? I’m a U.S. Citizen. … Here, I just [lost] a lot of family.”

Wilson said 18 of the woman’s family members were killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA). At least 169 Afghan citizens and 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, which was perpetrated by the Islamic State.

She also clarified that the woman was refusing to leave because her surviving family members — who do not hold American passports — could not accompany her. “I had to have that conversation on the phone with her: Do you and your daughter want to leave?” Wilson said. “Because she has … two American teenagers in the states she can’t be with right now.

“She will tell you, all she has left is who is left in her family from the bombing,” she added. “She can’t leave them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com