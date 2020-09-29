ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos panned the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the “worst” he ever watched.

“I have to speak personally here as someone who’s watched presidential debates for 40 years, as somebody who’s moderated presidential debates, as somebody who’s prepared candidates for presidential debates, as someone who’s covered presidential debates — that was the worst presidential debate I’ve ever seen in my life,” Stephanopoulos said Tuesday evening, moments after the debate ended.

The network’s Jon Karl concurred.

“The debate was a total mess,” Karl said. “It was a mess of interruptions, petty insults. I was in touch with some people on the floor who told me they were stunned by what they were seeing transpire on that stage. Donald Trump came across as a bully,”

