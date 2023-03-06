‘They Look Like Clowns’: Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Annihilates Fox News for Prioritizing ‘Ratings Over Truth’

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin took shots at Fox News in light of the new reporting that the network “wanted the ratings instead of the truth” during the 2020 election.

Baldwin posted her video essay to Instagram, where she exclaimed that she couldn’t stop thinking about the New York Times’ report on the meeting that Fox News executives held after the 2020 election to discuss their coverage. The meeting was held on a recorded Zoom call, and it consisted of Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott lamenting that the network would’ve gotten bigger ratings if they didn’t call President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona when they were the first to correctly project the result.

“If we hadn’t called Arizona, those three or four days following Election Day, our ratings would have been bigger,” said Scott. “The mystery would have been still hanging out there.”

The concern from the meeting was that Fox’s conservative viewers rejected the news by switching off the channel, and Donald Trump’s supporters railed at the network over the early call. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were part of this Zoom meeting, so Baldwin noted how both of them were upset over the backlash, and they reportedly proposed Fox shouldn’t have gone ahead with the call.

Baldwin drew a connection between this and the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Fox News faces from Dominion Voting Systems. She did so by referring to the recent revelation that Tucker Carlson wanted Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich fired, accusing her of tanking the network’s stock price after she fact-checked Trump.

“A clear choice of propagandist economics over truth,” Baldwin said. She then remarked that Fox Newsers “tripped over themselves to choose ratings over truth.”

“Honestly, they look like clowns,” she said. “Not even clowns masquerading as journalists, just clowns.”

Baldwin went on from there by warning of the implications for democracy from the revelations about Fox News. She also offered her thoughts about CNN, how she saw the network get wrapped up in its Trump coverage and pushing opinions while sidelining other news. She lamented this “opinion overload” as she determined that cable news has become a “confirmation bias echo chamber” for those who refuse to hear out opposing viewpoints.

Baldwin concluded by saying she no longer gets news from the TV, and that she was “worried” about the impact cable news is having on people:

We’re craving the truth, and we need it. But between now and next election, we will become victims and perpetrators of an all out information war. There are some incredible organizations out there trying to do some thing about all of this, and I’m waving my hand, like, we all need to do something about it, because right now, the truth is the news is broken.

