Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst tore into the Russian military on Tuesday over their explicit targetting of civilians, saying it is part of their “playbook.”

Brian Kilmeade asked Yingst during The Five to react to the fact that Ukrainian civilians are suffering immensely from the Russian invasion and that a 40-mile-long military convoy is on its way to reinforce the Russians.

“The Russians claim they are not targeting civilians in the Ukraine. They are lying,” Yingst said. “They target civilians all over the world.”

“In Syria, you can see that thousands of civilians have been killed by Russian strikes. It’s part of the playbook to instill fear in the population as they move forward with these attacks,” Yingst said, he continued:

It’s unfortunate to see this level of human casualties, and such a human toll taken in this conflict so far, but the reality is they are targeting civilian areas. We’ve not really seen it in Kharkiv, but here in the capital of Kyiv over the weekend, Russian missiles landed in an apartment building, killing at least two people. They have shelled areas where there’s only civilians living. It’s part of this campaign.

“I think the concern, one of the biggest concerns we have to remember is a President Putin slows this operation, as we’ve seen in recent days, and faces this fierce resistance, he may resort to hitting more civilian areas in an effort to try to bring Ukrainians to their knees,” he added.

“It’s part of the reason that you’ve seen Ukrainian leader Zelensky try to galvanize the civilian population and army at the same time. He understands this will be a fierce and bloody battle. When a convoy that is 40 miles long finally makes it this capital city of 3 million people, it will be bloody urban warfare,” Yingst warned.

There will be a lot of deaths. It’s an extremely difficult situation for the Ukrainian people,” Yingst concluded.

Watch the full clip above, via Fox News

