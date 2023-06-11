A former Homeland Security official under former President Donald Trump delivered a scathing assessment of his handling of classified documents, and argued that his actions carried truly grave consequences.

In a jawdropping commentary on ABC’s This Week, Elizabeth Neumann — who served as the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for counterterrorism under Trump, and is now an ABC News contributor — absolutely torched the former president following the 37-count federal indictment which was made public on Friday.

“I found the indictment to be a really vivid picture for the American public of what the national security community dealt with for four years when he was president,” Neumann said. “He had a blatant disregard, just did not care to follow the rules. And not only did he not protect our country’s most sensitive secrets. That’s not protecting American lives because you have military and intelligence community personnel that are now put at risk.”

Neumann went on to spell out the devastating consequences of not protecting classified intelligence.

“This causes people to die!” Neumann said. “This is very serious. Top secret special access programs, when they fall into the wrong hands, people die and the United States security is deeply compromised.”

Later in the segment, host George Stephanopoulos about the national security implications, should Trump win the 2024 election. Neumann, in response, issued a stern warning.

“I have a hard time going there,” Neumann said. “It was so traumatic for four years trying to figure out how to keep the country safe from a man who had this … He just didn’t care. He did not care to keep our country’s secrets safe. He did not care that it was putting people at risk. And the idea that we would do four more years of that. And by the way, they’ve actually learned how to use the tools of government. Now, it will be much more consequential and a very serious threat for the safety and security of the country.”

