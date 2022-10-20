Trump Attacks Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll On Heels of Deposition With Posts Relentlessly Denigrating Her

Former President Donald Trump attacked rape accuser E. Jean Carroll the day after he was deposed in Carroll’s defamation suit, posting a pair of videos relentlessly bashing her and accusing her of lying.

Trump lashed out at Carroll shortly after a judge ordered him to sit for a deposition in the defamation suit she filed in 2019 after Trump accused her of lying about being raped by him.

On Wednesday, Trump was deposed at Mar-a-Lago, and Carroll’s lawyers released a statement that read, “We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today. We are not able to comment further.”

But Trump — even as he’s being sued for defamation — could not resist commenting, in the form of a pair of clips posted to his “Truth Social” non-Twitter social media account.

Both clips center around a June 24, 2019 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. One is an attack ad-style video set to ominous music and featuring sinister effects and text commentary trashing Carroll — explicitly referring to her accusation as a “false claim.”

The second features Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly dissecting the same interview and viciously attacking Carroll as a “lunatic.”

In the interview, Carroll harrowingly described the incident and discussed her discomfort with the word “rape” – while also telling Cooper the attack did fit the definition:

COOPER: And this is not a question I would normally ask. And if you don’t want to answer I totally understand. But given the prior accusations, which have all been of forms of assault or harassment, you’re saying there was actual penetration. CARROLL: Yes. COOPER: Did you — which is — puts it into a different category of any of these other — any of the other women who have come forward. I mean, that is — that is the definition of rape. One definition. CARROLL: That’s the definition. Yes. COOPER: How long — CARROLL: Brief. Brief. Because when a woman is stamping her feet — COOPER: And that’s what you were doing? You started stamping your feet? CARROLL: I always think back and think that was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done. I should never have done it. And then I didn’t behave — COOPER: When you say I should have never done, it you mean — CARROLL: That was just a dumb thing to go into a dressing room with a man that I hardly know. And have him shut the door. And then be unable to stop him. And I was a competitive athlete. So I wasn’t like a — I didn’t freeze. I rose to the occasion. And it did not last long. And that’s why I don’t use the word you just used. I use the word fight. COOPER: You don’t use the word rape. CARROLL: Sexual violence is in every country in every strata of society, and I just feel that so many women are undergoing sexual violence. Mine was short. I got out. I’m happy now. I’m moving on. And I think of all the women who are enduring constant sexual violence. So, this one incident, this one, what, three minutes in this little dressing room, I just say it’s a fight. That way I’m not the victim, right? I’m not the victim. COOPER: You don’t feel like a victim. CARROLL: I was not thrown on the ground and ravished. Which the word “rape” carries so many sexual connotations. This was not — this was not sexual. It just hurt. It just — COOPER: I think most people think of rape as a — it is a violent assault. It is not — CARROLL: I think most people think of rape as being sexy. COOPER: Let’s take a short break — CARROLL: They think of the fantasies. COOPER: We’re going to take a quick break. If you can stick around we’ll talk more on the other side. CARROLL: You’re fascinating to talk to.

Watch the full interview above via CNN.

