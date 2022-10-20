‘She Was a Good Partner’: Joe Biden Comments on Liz Truss’ Resignation as British Prime Minister

President Joe Biden called Liz Truss a “good” international ally in his first on-camera statement regarding the British prime minister’s resignation.

Truss announced her intent to step down on Thursday after a mere 44 days in office, making her the shortest-serving PM in the history of the United Kingdom. Her resignation follows the Conservative Party’s fall into disarray after her economic plans tanked the pound and rocked the British markets.

As Biden left the White House, reporters asked him if he thought Truss did “the right thing” in stepping down.

“That’s for her to decide,” Biden answered. “But look, she was a good partner on Russia and on Ukraine, and the British are going to solve their problems. But she was a good partner.”

Biden was then asked if he was worried about any “spillover effect” for the U.S. economy, though the president responded “No. I don’t think they’re that consequential.”

Biden’s remarks follow the statement released by the White House where he thanked Truss for her “partnership” and pledged the United States’ continued cooperation with the U.K.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com