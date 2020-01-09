During a press gathering today, President Donald Trump unexpectedly backtracked on his previous, stated belief that climate changes is a “hoax” and instead called it a “very serious subject” and claimed that he had a book about the topic he was going to read.

In the midst of massive, cataclysmic wildfires ravaging Australia, the devastating impacts of climate change have become a worldwide news topic. So, Trump’s apparent reversal on the issue, noted by New York Times’ climate change reporter, Lisa Friedman, seemed to have the potential for a breakthrough moment.

As per WH pool report- Trump when asked whether climate change is a hoax (which he has repeatedly claimed) he said. “Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject.” He said he has a book about it that he’s going to read. — Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020

But as Trump expounded on the book referenced, it became clear he was not discussing one based on scientific research.

Trump at presser: ‘Somebody wrote a book that I’m an environmentalist. It actually called me ‘The Environmentalist,’ actually, before I did this. But they wrote a book. I’d like to get it. I have it in the other office. I’ll bring it to my next news conference, perhaps’ — Timothy Cama (@Timothy_Cama) January 9, 2020

After a follow-up, the Times’ Friedman confirmed the book that Trump, who is notoriously averse to reading long news articles or briefing folders let alone books, plans to read is a hagiographic, self-published book written by his former New Jersey golf course consultant during the 2016 campaign. Russo worked for Trump for 17 years and is not a climate scientist.

White House confirmation – the book Trump intends to read is indeed ‘Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero,’ by Ed Russo https://t.co/BRkzI0rpC2 — Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]