Trump Calls Obama DOJ ‘Human Scum,’ Accuses Administration of Treason in Response to Flynn Case Being Dropped

President Donald Trump called Barack Obama’s Department of Justice “human scum” and accused them of treason when he was asked about the dropped charges against Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

“What the Obama administration did is unprecedented, never happened,” Trump said. “A thing like this have never happened before in the history of our country. I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they’re dishonest, crooked people. They’re scum. I say it a lot. They’re human scum.”

Trump has long supported Flynn in his case against the Justice Department, tweeting his support as recently as last week. Trump said he didn’t expect the decision to be made, but believes it was long overdue.

“[Flynn] was an innocent man,” Trump said. “He is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to take down a president. What they’ve done is a disgrace and I hope a big price is going to be paid.”

“What happened to him should never happen again,” Trump continued.

When asked about if any consequences should be rolled out after the decision, Trump told a reporter, “The people should pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country. Their partner, very complicit, is a thing called the media.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]