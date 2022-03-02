Former President Donald Trump condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “Holocaust” yet still refuses to condemn the man who initiated it.

Appearing on Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Wednesday, Trump was asked by anchor Maria Bartiromo about how the U.S. should respond to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I want to get your take on how Joe Biden needs to respond, to people like Vladimir Putin and [China’s] Xi Jinping, given the atrocious actions taken by Putin in the last seven days — possible crimes against humanity, Bartiromo said. She added, “Would you still afford Putin respect at this time?”

Trump went on to denounce the invasion, but not Putin.

“They have to stop killing these people,” Trump said. “They’re killing all these people, and they have to stop it. And they have to stop it now. But they don’t respect the United States. So the United States is, I don’t know, they’re not doing anything about it. This is a Holocaust. This is a horrible thing that’s happening, you’re witnessing. I mean, you’re seeing it on television every night.”

Trump has been effusive in his praise of Putin in recent days — calling him “savvy” and “smart,” lauding him for “playing Biden like a drum,” and more. He did pivot slightly on Saturday, calling Putin “a stone-cold murderer,” but when asked if he had a message for the Russian leader, Trump said he had none.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com