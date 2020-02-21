The campaign for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg bought billboard space in Las Vegas and Phoenix amidst President Donald Trump tour of the region to call out everything from his gold game to his eating habits.

Graphic billboards were displayed on the Vegas strip, while massive paper ones loomed over Phoenix, where Trump held a rally Thursday night.

“The billboards are appearing in high visibility areas near a Trump hotel property on the Vegas Strip, and also along potential motorcade routes where the president may see them as he drives by,” CBS News reported.

The ads include one stating “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” with the response: “Mike Bloomberg doesn’t.” Another mocks the president’s controversial preference for well-done steak: “Donald Trump eats burnt steak.”

“Mike eats his medium rare,” the billboard adds.

“Donald Trump went broke running a casino,” a sign over the Las Vegas strip states.

Here are some of the billboards @MikeBloomberg has up in Vegas today ahead of President Trump’s rally, per @MauraBarrettNBC. Reminder: Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada (and neither is Trump) so this is more of a troll than anything else. pic.twitter.com/09OnXqre9K — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg’s massive Vegas Strip ad campaign is impossible to miss pic.twitter.com/WZMub4bBfg — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 21, 2020

Quite the billboard greeting President Donald Trump on the Las Vegas strip today. pic.twitter.com/PkKZvHGMmt — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 21, 2020

The Bloomberg campaign shared a series of billboard photos on Twitter Friday, adding that “we made sure there was a nice gift waiting for” Trump.

Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him! 😍 pic.twitter.com/a8juK5ATIM — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]