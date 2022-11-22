Trump Craters in New Iowa Caucus Survey, Trails DeSantis After Massive 47-Point Swing

Former President Donald Trump has hit the skids in a big way — and a new poll in the first-in-the-nation caucus state shows him trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

A survey of 393 caucus-goers put out Neighborhood Research and Media Monday (via the Washington Examiner) shows DeSantis now leading Trump 32-30 among Iowa Republicans. That result represents a 23-point swing in the poll since June and a whopping 47-point swing since last November.

What’s more, the undecided share of the Iowa vote also clocks in at 30 percent. And given the current trends, DeSantis seems a good bet to win the lion’s share of that category. Former Vice President Mike Pence was a distant third in the poll with 3 percent. No other candidate topped 1 percent.

A breakdown of the numbers shows that Trump lost 7-9 points of ground with those who identify as very conservative, somewhat conservative, and moderate. DeSantis, meanwhile, gained double digits in all three of those categories. Neighborhood Research and Media pollster Rick Shaftan concluded that his findings make Trump a “severe underdog” in the race.

Monday’s survey is just the latest bit of bad polling news for the former president — whose numbers have been in freefall following a disastrous midterm election in which many candidates he supported in swing states dramatically underperformed. A recent national poll put out by YouGov showed DeSantis leading Trump by 7. And recent surveys of key states also put the Florida governor on top by significant margins.

