Georgia voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling publicly called on President Donald Trump to denounce violent threats against state election officials Tuesday.

To recap: Sterling said that a 20-year-old tech “has death threats and a noose out saying he should be hung for treason” and that Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State has had people show up on his property to intimidate him (and his wife has been subjected to disturbing sexualized threats).

An angry and emotional Sterling practically begged the president to say something and condemn the violent threats from his supporters, saying, “Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right.”

He pleaded with Trump to be the biggest man and “tell your supporters don’t be violent, don’t intimidate.”

The president was presented with an opportunity to condemn the violent threats when he saw the video of Sterling, but his tweet responding to the press conference lacked any denunciation of violent threats or even a basic message to tone down the rhetoric, instead continuing to attack these same officials.

“Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!!” Trump posted in a tweet that was almost immediately flagged by Twitter.

Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

The Georgia reporter Trump RT’d responded by saying they have found no evidence of “massive” voter fraud in the state.

This is the president’s reaction tonight to my tweet of @GabrielSterling asking him to lower the temperature after multiple death threats against Georgia election workers. The governor has no powers over the elected Sec of State. We’ve found no ‘massive’ voter fraud @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/yBIuti70jz — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 2, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]