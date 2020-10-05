President Donald Trump is trying to defend his drive-by Sunday while at Walter Reed being treated for the coronavirus.

After the car ride yesterday — during which the president waved to his supporters gathered outside — there was immediate criticism that Trump shouldn’t be doing that while being treated for the virus, and one Walter Reed attending physician said, “This was a dangerous move… It violates CDC guidelines that come from the president’s own administration.”

There’s reporting now that current and former Secret Service agents were “aghast” by the move, and even on Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade said, “This seems to be an unnecessary risk.”

Trump responded by, naturally, going after the media, and suggesting that he would have been criticized by the press as being “RUDE”:

It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

After tweeting that, the president announced he would be leaving Walter Reed later today.

