Trump Defends Tweets From Charge of ‘Stoking Racial Violence,’ Tells Reporters ‘MAGA Loves the Black People’

Responding to reporters, President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his tweets, some of which were flagged by Twitter this week, about protests and riots across the country over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. “MAGA loves the black people,” said Trump.

The president was speaking with reporters outside the White House when he was asked “With your tweets today, are you concerned that you might be stoking more racial violence or more racial discord?”

“No no, not at all,” Trump replied. “MAGA says Make America Great Again. These are people that love our country.”

“MAGA is make America great again,” he said. “By the way, they love African American people, they love black people. MAGA loves the black people.”

“I heard that MAGA wanted to be there, a lot of MAGA was going to be there, I have no idea if that’s true or not but they love our country,” Trump said, referring to the protests. “Remember, MAGA, it’s just an expression, but MAGA loves our country.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted about protests at the White House, and concluded saying ‘Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

