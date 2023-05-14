Former President Donald Trump is keeping up his tradition sending out some utterly bizarre holiday messages.

In an eyebrow-raising post to Truth Social on Sunday, the former President sent out a Mother’s Day greeting as only he can.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” Trump wrote. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump has a long history of sending out holiday messages which include shots at his political opponents. This past Christmas, Trump delivered Yuletide greetings to “the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice.”

And in 2021, Trump famously put out a statement saying, “Why is it that every time the 2020 ELECTION FRAUD is discussed, the Fake News Media consistently states that such charges are baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc.? Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that. With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out.

“Other than that, Happy Easter!”

