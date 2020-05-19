President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mental functionality in retaliation for her insulting clinical assessment of his physical health.

On Monday night, Pelosi joined the criticism for Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine as an unproven countermeasure against the coronavirus. She alluded to the negative side effects the drug has exhibited in “morbidly obese” people like him, and when Trump was asked about this on Tuesday, he said “I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time.”

But as the press conference went on, with Trump defending his use of the drug and attacking his political foes over the investigations of Russia and Michael Flynn, he eventually got back to attacking Pelosi.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” Trump said, without evidence.

