Trump Jumps on Kellyanne Conway Divorce To SAVAGELY Tell World He Finds George Conway ‘Extremely Unattractive’

Former President Donald Trump pounced on news of Kellyanne Conway’s impending divorce to trash George Conway by making clear he finds his former White House senior adviser’s husband “extremely unattractive” and a “wacko” to boot.

On Friday, The New York Post‘s “Page Six” gossip section reported that after 22 years of marriage and some very public disagreements, the Conways are in the process of getting a divorce:

Page Six hears that Kellyanne Conway, the longtime advisor to President Donald Trump, and George Conway, the longtime tormentor of President Trump, have decided to divorce after 22 years of marriage. Beltway insiders tell us that they’ve both lawyered up and that the two sides are hashing out the details of the split.

The article goes on to note “Insiders say that the pair have attempted to repair the marriage, but have now decided the call it,” and that “Another source told us that the split has been buzzed about inside the Beltway for months.”

While he has yet to return to Twitter or Facebook, Trump is still active on his own social media site — where he ranted to other Truth Social users about the news in a somewhat chaotic post just minutes after midnight on Friday.

Trump wrote:

Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!

Trump has a long history of attacking Conway, who became one of the highest-profile and most strident critics of Trump during his wife’s tenure in the Trump White House, a situation in which Kellyanne Conway often wound up defending Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com