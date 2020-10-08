On Fox News’ Hannity, President Donald Trump hedged and dodged with the eponymous host pressed him on when his last Covid test took place, claiming he has “very little infection” left but never giving any details on when he was most recently tested.

Just hours before Trump’s phone interview with the Fox News host, his personal physician released a statement preemptively clearing the president to resume public activities on Saturday, based on Trump having completed his course of treatment. On Thursday morning, during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump proclaimed that “I’m a perfect physical specimen.”

“Your doctor Sean Conley put out that you will be medically safe and cleared for safe return to public engagements by Saturday, five full days. Have you been tested recently?” Hannity asked.

“Yeah, I just saw the doctors today. They think I’m in great shape,” Trump replaced.

“Did you test negative?” Hannity said, following up.

Trump parried — or ignored — the question and instead went off on a tangent about the experimental drugs he has received for treating the coronavirus. And then announced that he was already planning a campaign rally in Florida for Saturday, and possibly another on Sunday in Pennsylvania. He concluded by saying: “I feel good.”

“Have you had a test since your diagnosis a week ago?” Hannity pressed again.

“Well, what we’re doing is probably the test will be tomorrow, the actual test, because there’s no reason to test all the time,” Trump said, before offering very vague and dubious details about the results of his last test, which he did not give a date for. “But they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don’t know if they found any, I didn’t go into it greatly with the doctors.”

The Trump White House has repeatedly refused to state the date of the president’s last negative test, fueling suspicion about how long the president had the virus before he publicly admitted he was infected.

“I saw so many doctors looking over me, I think I’m the most analyzed human being in the world right now,” he added.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

