Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Tuesday to rage against Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann being acquitted of lying to the FBI.

“Our Legal System is CORRUPT, our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are “through the roof,” our Military “Leadership” is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussmann is not guilty,” raged Trump.

“How’s everything else doing? Enjoy your day!!!” added Trump in an odd sign-off.

The verdict is a major blow to Special Counsel John Durham’s three-year investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Insider explains how the Sussmann trial has been politicized: “Trump and his allies have tried to use the Sussmann case to falsely claim that Trump was illegally surveilled and a link to Russian contacts was fabricated,” wrote Camila DeChalus on Tuesday.

Durham’s released a statement regarding the verdict, saying “We respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service.”

“I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case,” the statement added.

Sussmann spoke to reporters after the verdict was read and added:

I told the truth to the FBI, and the Jury clearly recognized this in their unanimous verdict today. I’m grateful to the members of the jury for their careful thoughtful service. Despite being falsely accused I believe that Justice ultimately prevailed in my case. As you can imagine this has been a difficult year for my family and me. But right now we are grateful for the love and support of so many during this ordeal.

