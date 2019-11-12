You may remember that the whistleblower complaint over President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call was brought to Congress by intel community inspector general Michael Atkinson, who deemed the complaint to be credible.

Today the New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump is considering firing him.

Trump, who has now made “Read the Transcript” a continued refrain and campaign T-shirt slogan, reportedly “does not understand why Mr. Atkinson shared the complaint” and considers him to be “disloyal.”

Four people spoke to the Times about the president’s grousing, with one saying he’s continued to talk about possibly firing Atkinson:

Mr. Trump’s private complaints about Mr. Atkinson have come as he has publicly questioned his integrity and accused him of working with the Democrats to sabotage his presidency. It is unclear how far Mr. Trump’s discussions about removing Mr. Atkinson have progressed. Two people familiar with what took place said they thought that Mr. Trump was just venting, and insisted that Mr. Atkinson’s dismissal was never under serious consideration.

Trump has trashed the whistleblower and demanded they be publicly named for weeks. In one of his tweets, he referred to Atkinson and asked, “Why doesn’t the ICIG do something about this Scam?”

Why doesn’t the ICIG do something about this Scam? He should have never let it start, a Dem Hoax! https://t.co/UCbObppWbA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]