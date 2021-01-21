Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to represent him during the Senate’s impeachment trial this month.

Bowers previously served as a lawyer for the South Carolina Republican Party. He has also represented an array of South Carolina Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster along with former Govs. Nikki Haley and Pat McRory. He also worked as a defense attorney for former Gov. Mark Sanford, whom the legislature briefly considered impeaching in 2009 for lying about an extramarital affair. Legislators ultimately opted to censure Sanford rather than impeach him.

Bowers also served at the federal level as a special counsel for voting matters in the Department of Justice under former President George W. Bush.

Punchbowl News first reported on Bowers’ involvement. The news came by way of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), who announced the development on a call with Senate Republicans. It isn’t clear how Trump connected with Bowers, but he maintained a close working relationship with Graham through the end of his presidency. He also reportedly spoke with him after leaving the White House and arriving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday she was “ready” to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, but that she had not done so due to questions about how the trial would work. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he was working with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to formulate those rules.

“Speaker Pelosi will determine when she will send the articles over,” Schumer told reporters. “Leader McConnell and I are trying to come up with a bipartisan agreement on how to conduct the trial. But make no mistake about it. There will be a trial, there will be a vote, up or down or whether to convict the president.”

