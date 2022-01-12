Former President Donald Trump reportedly declined an offer with “a whole lot of zeroes” to join Jason Miller’s conservative social media platform GETTR.

Clare Malone, writing for the New Yorker, reported that she recently sat down with Miller, a former advisor to Trump, to discuss both the platform and the prospect of his old boss signing up.

Trump is of course still without a permanent home on social media after he was summarily de-platformed last January after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Malone reported:

After a little chitchat about D.C. …our conversation turned to Trump. In October, 2021, Trump announced that he would be launching Truth Social, another Twitter alternative that’s part of his larger—and still undefined—media project, Trump Media & Technology Group. Devin Nunes quit Congress in January to serve as C.E.O. of the venture, a move that was announced shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission reported that it was investigating the project for potential violations. It’s still unclear if Trump’s effort will progress beyond slide decks promising that some guys named “Josh A.” and “Billy B.” will steer the ship, but Miller finds himself in something of a delicate spot: his business rival is the most powerful figure in Republican politics, and, basically, the Godzilla of social media. Miller assured me that all remained rosy with Trump—the two had talked just the day before—and noted that the former President will need a working social-media platform if he decides to run in 2024.

Miller told Malone that in the event TRUTH Social is not up and running by the time Trump makes a decision on 2024, he would not be surprised to see the former president among those who have recently created accounts on the previously struggling platform.

“If his platform takes longer to develop, I would not completely rule out him joining Gettr,” Miller told Malone. “And, even when he launches his, I wouldn’t rule out that he also creates a Gettr account.”

Malone then divulged that Miller claimed he actually made Trump an offer to join that site, but that he was rebuffed.

Malone reported:

Miller told me that he’d made Trump an offer with a “whole lot of zeros,” apparently in the nine-digit range, to join Gettr—but no dice.

Mediate has reached out to Miller for comment about the report, but has yet to hear back from him.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com