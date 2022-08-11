Trump Responds to Merrick Garland, Fumes That FBI Agents Left Melania’s Closet a ‘Mess’

Donald Trump responded to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statement about the raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate and fumed that FBI agents left former First Lady Melania Trump’s closet a “mess.”

Garland said on Thursday that he personally approved the warrant for the Monday raid, whose purpose is unknown and which Garland did not address. He announced that the Department of Justice has asked a court to unseal the warrant. Garland also condemned what he called “unfounded attacks” in the aftermath of the raid, which outraged Trump and his allies.

According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. According to Newsweek, the raid was not related to the Department of Justice’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding Jan. 6.

In a couple posts on his social network, Truth Social, Trump blasted Garland and the FBI.

“My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it. They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area – DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even “safecrackers.” They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!” he posted.

“….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!” added Trump.

Trump’s counsel has until 3 p.m. ET Friday to accept the DOJ’s request for the warrant to be publicized.

