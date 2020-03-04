President Donald Trump ripped into former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg Wednesday morning after the billionaire announced he would drop out of the race.

Trump boasted that Bloomberg should have listened to him — which would have saved the Democratic contender “a billion dollars.”

Trump added that Bloomberg’s support for Vice President Joe Biden, who he endorsed on Wednesday, “won’t work!”

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!” Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg fired back at Trump, “See you soon, Donald,” with a Star Wars clip of Obi-Wan dueling with Darth Vader.

Trump made sure to also call out Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign advisor Tim O’Brien, boasting that he will be fired now that the run is over.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O’Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst and most embarrassing, experience of his life…and now on to Sleepy Joe!” Trump riffed on Twitter.

O’Brien responded to Trump, stating that all the Bloomberg campaign staffers are still around to “beat you in November.”

Well, @JoeBiden, @MikeBloomberg and the rest of the @Mike2020 team are still here, Donald. And we’re going to beat you in November. https://t.co/dMddSPD5Cy — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 4, 2020

Trump allies also responded to Bloomberg dropping out on Twitter:

