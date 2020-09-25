A supporter of President Donald Trump explained to CNN that even though she recognizes the importance of wearing masks to keep from infecting others — and does so herself — she supports Trump because “a lot of my rights have been stripped.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota spoke to a panel of voters that included Alexis Frost Cazimero, who said Trump is “doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote, absolutely.”

“But what part is he doing a phenomenal job on?” Camerota asked.

“That he fights for my rights so I can most definitely make my own decisions,” she said. “That’s my number one thing, like, I feel like here in California, a lot of things have been stripped, a lot of my rights have been stripped.”

“For instance, like about the masks, of course, yeah, you should wear masks and why isn’t he wearing a mask? Well that’s his opinion, right?” she said, referring to Trump. “Isn’t that his choice?”

Trump has worn a coronavirus mask in public on three occasions, but regularly mocks others for taking the mitigation measure that his own health agencies recommend.

“Though you were masks because you are conscientious about your neighbors, you want the freedom to not wear a mask?” Camerota asked.

“Yeah. Yes. Yes. I don’t want it to be such like a, you have to, and it’s like a bad thing if you don’t,” Cazimero replied with a laugh.

Camerota then spoke to a Connecticut voter named Dan Carter, who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of waging “war on the suburbs” because of a plan to incentivize local governments to adopt more inclusive zoning laws.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]