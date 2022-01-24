TRUTH Social, the new platform being developed by former President Donald Trump, will reportedly use artificial intelligence censors to purge content which is deemed NSFW.

The platform has been advertised as an alternative to Twitter which “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

One of Trump’s complaints about platforms such as Twitter and Facebook has been the alleged censorship of conservative voices.

He was banned by both companies last January.

According to a new report from Fox Business, Trump’s platform will also rely on Big Tech software to heavily moderate content, but only to ensure it remains “family-friendly.”

CEO Devin Nunes, who retired from the House just a few weeks ago, told the network that TRUTH Social will nix speech which is not appropriate for all audiences. The company will do so by using artificial intelligence from a Silicon Valley tech firm.

Trump Media & Technology Group plans to launch TRUTH by President’s Day with the best content moderation available.

But those involved in the final stages of the platform’s development told Fox Business that they anticipate that malign actors will target the site and attempt to “flood” the platform with “illegal content,” especially during and immediately after their formal launch. Fox Business has learned that TMTG is partnering with Hive—a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos, and text content. Hive’s technology provides automated content moderation across video, image, text and audio.

Hive will assist Truth Social to banish posts that are sexually explicit and violent, while also purging spam and content which is considered hateful.

Nunes indicated he wants TRUTH Social to be a haven for families.

“We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site,” Nunes said. “Hive has a great track record in this, and they have been good to work with.”

