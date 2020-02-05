Tucker Carlson bitterly announced that he would refuse to say Sen. Mitt Romney’s name on his show in the wake of the Utah Republican’s vote to remove President Donald Trump for abuse of power in the Senate.

As clips from Titanic played in split screen, the Fox News host revisited the two acquittal votes of Trump from earlier on Wednesday, first noting the obstruction of Congress charge failed on a party line Senate vote of 53–47. But when he turned to the abuse of power charge, Carlson explained that a lone Republican “defected” to join the Democrats in a bipartisan vote to remove the president.

“That Senator shall go unnamed on this show,” Carlson announced, as the screen showed a parody image of Romney adorned with a French beret, mustache, and baguette above a headline that read: “Pierre Delecto Strikes Again.” The Fox News host’s reason for making Romney persona non grata?: “Silly moral preening should not be rewarded with the publicity it is designed to garner.”

A smirking Carlson then dismissed Romney’s repeated invocation of God and his sworn oath to the Constitution by mocking the highly devout Mormon for giving a Senate speech that was an “overwrought ethics lecture from a private equity guy.”

“Next thing you know some payday loan sleazeball will be telling us ‘We’re all going to Hell!'” Carlson added. “It’s too absurd, even for the ludicrous moment we are living. We’ll take that seriously just as soon as we decide Al Sharpton is a legitimate moral voice. So, enough of that.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

