Tucker Carlson Raises Eyebrows Again With Upcoming Trip to Hungary: ‘These Guys Really Love Orban. It’s Not An Act’

Fox News’ top-rated host Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday evening, “Next week we return to Hungary for important reporting. Get ready!” Critics of Carlson were quick to pounce on the controversial trip – particularly as news of the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines.

Carlson, who has broadcast from Hungary before, interviewed Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto Wednesday night, in a segment later titled on YouTube, “Tucker: Here’s what America should learn from Hungary.”

Szijarto thanked Carlson during the interview for “showing the reality of Hungary,” which he claimed is distorted in the media, while Carlson asked what the U.S. can learn from Hungary in terms of better patrolling its borders and being stricter on immigration.

Carlson also previewed his latest documentary, Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight For Civilization, ahead of the interview.

Tucker Carlson Previews His Documentary: “Hungary Vs. Soros The Fight For Civilization” “Your job if you run a country is to run it for the benefit of your citizens.” Tucker Also Interviews Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto About International Liberal Mainstream Lies pic.twitter.com/rptJOZjMJo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2022

“Your job if you run a country is to run it for the benefit of your citizens,” Carlson declared in the promo is the lesson Hungary can offer the U.S.

Hungary today is considered only a “partly free” country by Freedom House, which monitors democratic institutions around the world. Freedom House notes that:

After taking power in 2010 elections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Alliance of Young Democrats–Hungarian Civic Union (Fidesz) party pushed through constitutional and legal changes that have allowed it to consolidate control over the country’s independent institutions. More recently, the Fidesz-led government has moved to institute policies that hamper the operations of opposition groups, journalists, universities, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) whose perspectives it finds unfavorable.

The Atlantic’s Yasmeen Serhan noted the timing of Carlson’s upcoming visit to Hungary as beneficial to Orban as there are “roughly 10 weeks left until the Hungarian election.”

With roughly 10 weeks left until the Hungarian election, Tucker Carlson is headed back to Hungary https://t.co/bwEaTho9yo — Yasmeen Serhan ياسمين سرحان (@YasmeenSerhan) January 20, 2022

The Nation’s Jeet Heer commented, “These guys really love Orban. It’s not an act.” Heer referenced a common theme on the right in the U.S. in recent years – public support for Orban and his authoritarian style of government.

These guys really love Orban. It’s not an act. https://t.co/vKDipeleCR — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 19, 2022

The Atlantic’s David Frum commented on the timing of the visit in relation to geopolitics. “The Hungarian far-right also has irredentist claims on Ukrainian territory. With Russia threatening to invade Ukraine, Carlson is going to visit the only leaders in Europe who would like to see Ukraine carved up,” Frum noted.

The Hungarian far right also has irredentist claims on Ukrainian territory. With Russia threatening to invade Ukraine, Carlson is going to visit the only leaders in Europe who would like to see Ukraine carved up. https://t.co/zH7bqWPx7E — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 19, 2022

Carlson has come under fire in recent days for supporting the Russian position on Ukraine.

As the Fox News host said on his program Tuesday night:

So you have to ask yourself why is this happening? Why are the Russians so upset? Why are we moving towards conflicts?” Carlson asked. “Well, there is one reason. Over a number of different administrations, the United States government has pushed Ukraine to join NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Imagine if Mexico fell under the direct military control of China. We would see that as a threat; of course, there would be no reason for that. That is how Russia views NATO control of Ukraine, and why wouldn’t they? We don’t get anything out of pushing Ukraine into NATO, so why are we doing this?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com