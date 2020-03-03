Tulsi Gabbard Lauds Chris Matthews: Last Liberal on TV ‘Willing to Criticize the Neocon Pro-War Agenda’

Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) had high praise for former MSNBC host Chris Matthews following his sudden retirement announcement – due to what Gabbard bills as a willingness “to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda.”

Gabbard tweeted her support Tuesday for the longtime MSNBC host of Hardball – whose ideology often didn’t fit neatly with others in the network’s progressive-heavy lineup. Notably, for example, Matthews voted for George W. Bush in 2000.

“I’m very sorry to hear of your resignation. Unfortunately, you were one of the last—if not the last—liberals on TV willing to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda,” Gabbard stated.

“You always treated me w/ respect & were never condescending. With aloha, sincerely wishing you the best,” the longshot presidential hopeful tweeted.

