Two journalists have reportedly been shot in Ukraine while on assignment for the Daily Beast.

The Beast reported late Saturday that freelance correspondents Stefan Weichert and Emil Filtenborg were shot while reporting from the front lines. Weichert reportedly took a bullet to the shoulder, while Filtenborg sustained multiple bullet wounds. Both men were wearing bulletproof equipment.

The two have been filing reports for the Daily Beast from the conflict zone, as well as for a Danish news outlet.

The incident happened while the men were driving in the town of Oktyrka, about 200 miles outside of Kyiv. According to the Beast report, the car was sprayed with bullets by unknown gunmen. They were able to keep the car moving despite the damage to the vehicle and eventually got to safety.

“The car was a complete wreck, so even though Emil was hit by three bullets and I was hit by one we are extremely lucky that nothing was fatal,” Weichert told the Beast. “We were wearing bulletproof vests in the car but despite that we were extremely lucky that it didn’t hit any organs.”

“Both of us are in a stable condition, we are not in too much pain we are hopeful that this is going to end on a happy note,” Filtenborg added. “We have received a lot of messages from friends and families and colleagues and staff members of places we have worked for in the past and we are very grateful for all of them. Naturally our focus is to get to safety and get back in shape.”

