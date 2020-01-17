Two of Elizabeth Warren’s Brothers Say They’ll Vote for Her in New Ad Starring All 3 of Them. Do the Math.

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has released a new ad starring all three of her brothers, in which only two of the three say they plan to vote for her.

Senator Warren speaks of her siblings at almost every campaign rally, telling crowds “I have three brothers. One is a Democrat. Do the math!”

She then goes on to explain that despite that difference, they all agree that Amazon should pay taxes.

All three of them — Don Reed Herring, 86, John Herring, 82, and David Herring, 78 — appear in a new campaign ad that features the senator and her brothers gathering to reminisce over old photographs, and a note from her dad humorously commemorating the birth of one of her brothers.

Toward the beginning of the ad, 78 year-old David Herring says “I’m a registered Republican,” and adds “I would vote for her, of course, because I know her. As a human being — none better, not one.”

David was the brother who was reportedly “furious” with his sister for calling their father a “janitor” in campaign speeches, but in the ad says that “She is probably the most honest person I’ve ever known.”

Toward the end of the ad, 82 year-old John Herring, the Democrat of he bunch, says “I’m crazy about her and I’ll vote for her.”

But Don Reed Herring — the oldest — doesn’t speak about his sister at all in the ad, and is only heard reminiscing with his siblings.

Senator Warren’s brothers have been a sparse presence in her political career, but that has changed recently. Two of them recently attended a rally at Northwest Classen High School, the high school from which Warren graduated with a full debate scholarship to George Washington University.

This isn’t the first time Warren’s brothers have appeared in a campaign ad, however.

They appeared in a November 2018 campaign ad touting of the results of a DNA test that Warren took in response to President Donald Trump’s constant attacks on her claim of Native American heritage that included the frequent use of the slur “Pocahontas” to deride her.

In the video, all three brothers chime in about the controversy, calling it “ridiculous” and “crap.”

Warren later apologized for having taken the DNA test, and the video was scrubbed from her campaign’s website.

When reached for comment, Warren campaign National Deputy Press Secretary Saloni Sharma said that “Warren’s brother would vote for her,” but offered no explanation for why he hasn’t said so publicly.

Watch the ad above via Elizabeth Warren for President.

