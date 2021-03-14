U.S. Marine Twitter Account Walks Back Tweets Slamming Tucker Carlson: ‘We Can Do Better’

A Twitter account for the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group has apologized for joining the various military and Pentagon officials who bashed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his recent commentary about U.S. servicewomen.

Carlson drew outrage from U.S. Army figures and beyond after complaining that the army’s efforts to be more inclusive and accommodating to women were “mockery of the U.S. Military.” The Fox host has responded by mocking the “woke generals” criticizing him.

U.S. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker was among the military figures who dragged Carlson’s initial comments, saying “his opinion…is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces.” Stalker’s remarks were retweeted by the II MEF Information Group account, which came with their own jab at Carlson.

The account initially defended its post from Twitter critics, offering this retort to one commenter:

Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

It started to back away from it later, though, after saying their post was “a tad harsh.”

We agree, maybe that was a tad harsh but aggressiveness is in our nature and we are passionate about #oneteamonefight — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

Eventually, the account posted a multitude of apologetic statements on the matter, saying it was “clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps.”

“We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight,” the account tweeted. “Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake.”

BLUF: We are human and what was intended as a tweet in support of our female Marines and sisters serving in uniform was clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight. And you’re right: our focus is to train, fight, and win. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We are human and that tweet was intended to support our female warfighters. We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight. Our focus is to train, fight, and win. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We are here to train, fight and win. That tweet was intended to defend our women in uniform. We understand it was aggressive and we will reflect and do better. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We’ve strayed away from our brand and realize that. Our standard practices will be in effect and you can count on us to correct our mistake going forward. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

