U.S. Marine Twitter Account Walks Back Tweets Slamming Tucker Carlson: ‘We Can Do Better’

By Ken MeyerMar 14th, 2021, 3:02 pm

A Twitter account for the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group has apologized for joining the various military and Pentagon officials who bashed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his recent commentary about U.S. servicewomen.

Carlson drew outrage from U.S. Army figures and beyond after complaining that the army’s efforts to be more inclusive and accommodating to women were “mockery of the U.S. Military.” The Fox host has responded by mocking the “woke generals” criticizing him.

U.S. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker was among the military figures who dragged Carlson’s initial comments, saying “his opinion…is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces.” Stalker’s remarks were retweeted by the II MEF Information Group account, which came with their own jab at Carlson.

The account initially defended its post from Twitter critics, offering this retort to one commenter:

It started to back away from it later, though, after saying their post was “a tad harsh.”

Eventually, the account posted a multitude of apologetic statements on the matter, saying it was “clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps.”

“We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight,” the account tweeted. “Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake.”

