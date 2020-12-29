Fox News host Mark Levin is finally following through on his long-touted promise of signing off of Facebook, after months of stating he would leave both Twitter and Facebook and make the switch to Parler.

While Levin claims to have left Facebook, his page remains live, with more than 1.6 million followers.

Levin, who recently billed himself as part of a new resistance movement against President-elect Joe Biden, stated Tuesday on Twitter that the day has come for him to leave “corrupt Facebook.”

“Over 4.2 million of you are following me on Parler now. It can’t be that hard to sign on. I hope the rest of you folks will join us. In a matter of hours, I’ll be leaving corrupt Facebook, and you should too,” Levin tweeted.

2. I’ll also remain on Twitter for now, as it has not censored my posts. I guess I’m one of the few. But I’m not confident it won’t happen. We shall see. But do come join us at Parler. Go here:https://t.co/3RnjMoknfj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 29, 2020

The Fox News host and pro-Trump radio personality backtracked on leaving Twitter though, after saying for months he would leave the platform.

“I’ll also remain on Twitter for now, as it has not censored my posts. I guess I’m one of the few. But I’m not confident it won’t happen. We shall see,” he added. “But do come join us at Parler.”

A request for comment to Levin’s radio show producer from Mediaite went unreturned.

