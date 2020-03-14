President Donald Trump sent an autographed stock market chart to media supporters and members of Congress Friday, following a market rally that was preceded by two weeks of historic losses amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinclair host Eric Bolling told Mediaite he received the note, which included a signed chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow soared by 1,985 points Friday, with much of the gain coming around the time Trump began a Rose Garden news conference on the coronavirus.

The note included screenshots of cable news coverage of the market rally.

Bolling said he received the note a little after 5 p.m. on Friday, with the message, “The President thought you would appreciate this.”

According to CNN, the White House also sent the signed charts to members of Congress, with the message: “The President would like to share the attached image with you, and passes along the following message: ‘From opening of press conference, biggest day in stock market history!'”

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs showed off his own version of the note on his Friday evening broadcast.

“The president celebrating his signature day today,” Dobbs said. “The White House sent along to me a signed chart of the skyrocketing Dow, the S & P 500 and NASDAQ. The Dow rose more than 1,000 points from the time he started talking to the time the news conference was over with his decisive announcement to declare the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Well received by markets all around the world, I’m sure.”

Friday’s rally came after a bloody week that included the market’s worst day since the crash of 1987. Trump’s declaration of a national emergency comes as his administration faces intense criticism — from opponents and friends alike — that the U.S. response to the pandemic has been dangerously inadequate.

