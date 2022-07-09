VP Kamala Harris Says Past Democrats Didn’t Codify Roe Because We ‘Certainly Believed’ Issue Was ‘Settled’

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Democrats didn’t push to codify abortion rights because they “certainly believed” that Roe v. Wade was among those issues considered “settled.”

In an exclusive interview with the vice president, CBS News’ Robert Costa asked about the 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade mere weeks ago.

The interview will air on Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation, but a pair of preview clips show the VP speaking out about the issue.

In one, the VP expressed outrage at the decision, and pushed for Congress to pass legislation, and reiterated that she “never believed” the now-justices who claimed in their confirmations that they would respect settled precedent:

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I think all of us share a deep sense of outrage that the United States Supreme Court took a constitutional right that was recognized, took it from the women of America. We are now looking at a case where the government can interfere in what is one of the most intimate and private decisions that someone can make. ROBERT COSTA: What will this administration do to try, in the coming months before the election, to codify Roe, to try to, through Congress, put into law some of these priorities? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: The president acted this morning, again, with an executive order. But we also need Congress to act because that branch of government is where we actually codify — which means put into law — the rights that, again, we took for granted, but clearly have now been taken from the women of America. And that does have to happen. And we should not allow ourselves to, to minimize the significance of that, which is: Congress needs to act. ROBERT COSTA: Some senators have suggested that Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh misled them during the confirmation hearings on Roe v Wade. Some Democrats have even called for those justices to be impeached. Do you believe they should be impeached? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I mean, listen, I start from the point of experience of having served in the Senate. I never believed them. I didn’t believe ’em, so I voted against.

In another preview clip, Costa asked why Democrats never codified Roe in the five decades between that decision and the current one:

ROBERT COSTA: When you look back, did Democrats fail, past Democratic presidents, congressional leaders, to not codify Roe v Wade over the past five decades? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we — we — should have rightly believed, but we certainly believed, that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled. ROBERT COSTA: Clearly were not. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: No, that’s right. And that’s why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.

Watch above via CBS News.

