Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Dumps on Trump: His ‘Only Abiding Principle is What’s Good for Donald Trump’

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board pulled no punches on Sunday in blasting former President Donald Trump for attacking fellow Republicans in the days ahead of the 2022 midterm vote.

The Journal published an editorial on Sunday titled, “Donald Trump Rallies for . . . Donald Trump,” and argued that Trump’s recent campaign rallies, which featured attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and his former Vice President Mike Pence, are further evidence of Trump’s utter lack of principle.

The editorial board makes the case that while most party leaders would be on the stump supporting the party’s candidates, platform or general worldview, Trump is only out for himself and has no concern for anyone else – including members of his own party.

“Donald Trump’s allies are saying the former President who lost in 2020 is going to announce as early as next week that he’s running for the White House again in 2024. In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the editorial begins.

The board then notes that Trump’s rally Saturday in Pennsylvania “turned out to be less for Mr. Oz than for . . . himself. During the rally Mr. Trump showed the results of a recent poll for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.”

The board then lays out in detail Trump’s attacks on his 2024 rival, including coming up with a new nickname for “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“Mr. Trump wants to clear the GOP presidential field, and he knows that Mr. DeSantis has emerged in the last two years as his strongest potential opponent,” explains the Journal, adding that Trump’s decision to declare “so soon after the election” also appears to be an “attempt to deter a possible Justice Department indictment.”

The editorial board concludes with a barb at Trump’s character, reminding readers of who they argue Trump really represents:

But his focus on his own prospects, and criticizing his fellow Republicans even before a crucial midterm election, is one more reminder that Mr. Trump’s only abiding principle is what’s good for Donald Trump.

