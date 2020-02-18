Warren Says Bernie Must Answer for Fans Who Harassed Women Union Leaders: ‘We Do Not Build On A Foundation Of Hate’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “has a lot of questions to answer” about the online culture that led supporters to attack leaders of the Culinary Workers Union.

On Monday, MSNBC campaign embed Ali Vitali asked Warren about Sanders’ online supporters, who have begun to loom large as an issue in the Democratic primary.

“When Culinary 226 did come out and criticized Bernie Sanders for Medicare for all, his supporters really attacked them,” Vitali said, noting “you’re someone who’s actually come under that attack before back in Iowa, back in January.”

After Warren accused Sanders of lying during a hot mic moment at the January debate, Sanders supporters attacked Warren en masse by blanketing her Twitter replies with snake imagery.

“Do you feel like he’s done enough to condemn the culture online that stems from his movement?” Vitali asked Warren.

“I’ve said before that we are all responsible for what our supporters do, and I think Bernie has a lot of questions to answer here,” Warren said, and added “I am particularly worried about what happened in the attacks on members of the Culinary Union, particularly on the women in leadership.”

“The whole notion of publishing their personal addresses, their phone numbers, and then making very aggressive threats against their own safety and the safety of their families, that is not how we build an inclusive democratic party and it is not how we build Donald Trump,” Warren continued, and added “We do not build on a foundation of hate.”

Warren joins several other Democratic candidates who have attacked Sanders on this issue, including former Republican New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who just released an ad compiling the threats and abuse to which Warren refers.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.

