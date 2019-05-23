Colbert Mocks Trump’s Infrastructure Week ‘Hissy Fit’: ‘It’s My Way, Or No Highways’

Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump for turning his Infrastructure Week Rose Garden appearance into a “hissy fit.”

Colbert started off by talking about Trump walking out of a meeting with Democrats — a move Nancy Pelosi called a “temper tantrum” — and then went out to talk to the press.

“Now, Trump walked out the door, straight to the Rose Garden for a nationally televised hissy fit, complete with a podium adorned with a preprinted sign that said, ‘No collusion, no obstruction,'” Colbert said, noting the sign was right over the presidential seal.

The comedian then aired a clip of Trump explaining why the infrastructure meeting was so short.

“I just wanted to let you know that I walked into the room, and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I’d be really good at that. That’s what I do,'” Trump said in the clip. “But you know what? You can’t do it under these circumstances.”

“So Trump has a clear stance on infrastructure,” Colbert quipped when the clip ended. “It’s my way, or no highways.”

Trump, by the way, tweeted out late Wednesday night that Pelosi was lying when she called his walkout a tantrum.

