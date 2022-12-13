WATCH: Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Blows Off Anti-Marriage-Equality Reporter While He’s Still Asking About ‘Discrimination’ Against Bishops

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) White House correspondent Owen Jensen as he was following up on the suggestion that protecting marriage equality will result in “discrimination” against religious organizations.

At Monday’s press briefing, Jensen — who is a frequent presence in the briefing room and in rabble-rousing abortion rights throwdown — took up the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops objection to the Respect for Marriage Act, which President Joe Biden will sign Tuesday afternoon.

Jean-Pierre told Jensen the law takes religious freedom into account, and when the reporter persisted, cut him off in mid-question to move on:

MR. JENSEN: Thanks, Karine. Appreciate it. We know the Respect for Marriage Act is going to be signed tomorrow on the South Lawn. But, you know — and the President himself, he told me the other day that he disagrees with Catholic bishops. The bishops, of course, believe that it will harm religious freedom. That said, this is going to be signed; we know it’s a done deal. But what does the President say to religious organizations who fear they will now be targeted or discriminated against by the government for their beliefs in traditional marriage? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, you know, on his first day in — in the White House, the President signed an executive order on preventing the — combating discrim- — discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans, and that EO has led key agencies, including HUD, HHS, ED, DOJ, and CB- — CFPB, to strengthen non-discrimination protections in housing, healthcare, education, criminal systems, and credit and lending services. And so, I say that because he has been so committed to this issue from the beginning of his administration. And when you — when you look at this piece of legislation that has been passed, it actually addresses, also, the question that you’re asking and takes that into account. But, look, this is going to be — tomorrow is going to be a really important day for many Americans, millions of Americans across the country. And I think we cannot forget that. MR. JENSEN: But the bishops say the protections are insufficient. They’re — I just wanted — if I could just follow. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m going to move on. I’m going to move on.

