‘Take A Seat In The Back – You’re Being Rude!’ Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Reporter Badgering About Hyde Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down EWTN reporter Owen Jensen after he repeatedly cut off his colleagues to ask about the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortions.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting abortion access two weeks after the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Shortly thereafter, Jean-Pierre briefed reporters along with Jen Klein, the Director of the White House Gender Policy Council. Many reporters asked questions related to abortion rights. But unlike the others, Jensen would not wait to be called on.

Several times, Jensen tried to cut in to ask about the Hyde Amendment, eventually getting around to citing Sen. Marco Rubio‘s claim that paid leave for federal workers traveling to seek abortion care would violate the policy.

Ms. Jean-Pierre ignored Jensen several times, before finally scolding him:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead. Q So, ma’am, pro-life Americans — one question. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sir, you’re being rude. Q Pro-life Americans — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sir, you’re being rude to your colleagues. Q All the questions you’re taking are pro-abortion. So let me ask you this question. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Excuse me — Q Senator Marco Rubio — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead, Caitlin. Q — is demanding — Q Two questions. Q — the federal government not provide sick leave to federal employees who travel to get abortions. Should — he says that would violate the Hyde Amendment. So, what’s your response to it? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sir, take a seat in the back. You’re being rude to your colleagues and our guest. Go ahead, Caitlin. Q Two questions. Q I’m not (inaudible). I can stand right here and ask my questions (inaudible). Q The President — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sir, please. Please. Q I can ask my question. She doesn’t want to answer it.

Jensen took another shot as Klein wrapped up, saying “Will you take any questions from a pro-life American audience at all? No? You’ll just walk away? Okay.”

Watch above via The White House.

