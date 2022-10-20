‘It’s Roe v. Wade, Man!’ Biden Tells Anti-Abortion Reporter To ‘Get Educated’ When He Asks What Limits POTUS Supports

President Joe Biden told anti-abortion EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen to “get educated” when Jensen asked him what restrictions there should be on abortion.

Jensen is a regular presence in the briefing room, where he occasionally gets called on to ask a question, and has frequently tangled with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as well as her predecessor Jen Psaki, over his habit of bulldozing colleagues to shout out his own questions.

But he also has gotten to ask President Biden questions, and Thursday morning presented one of those opportunities when Biden made his way toward Marine One on the South Lawn.

Jensen used his moment to ask the president what restrictions should be placed on abortion. Many conservatives have adopted the false talking point that Democrats don’t believe in any limits at all because they won’t name a specific time limit, such as the national ban was proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, which would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, with conditional exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother.

Biden, who has been extra-chippy with reporters lately, cracked wise with Jensen, as well as with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, who asked him about campaigning with John Fetterman:

WEIJIA JIANG: John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania. There haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why are more cand… PRESIDENT BIDEN: There have been 15. Count, kid. Count. WEIJIA JIANG: Okay, are there going to be even more? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Yeah. OWEN JENSEN: Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Yes. There should be. OWEN JENSEN: What should they be? PRESIDENT BIDEN: It’s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. You’ll get educated.

Biden is referring to the standard of “viability” that Roe imposed, generally understood to be around 22 to 24 weeks, but which can also vary depending upon how the time of pregnancy is calculated.

Watch above via CNN.

