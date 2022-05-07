Psaki Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Reporter Who Keeps Asking ‘Is Anyone In The Administration Looking Out For The Unborn Child?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down EWTN reporter Owen Jensen after 2 questions, but he persisted in shouting things like “When does the President believe life begins?”

At Thursday’s press briefing, the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade remained a hot topic, and Jensen managed to get his views across repeatedly.

Jensen — who regularly tangles with Psaki over the issue of abortion rights — took advantage of a pause as Press Secretary-Designate Karine Jean-Pierre handed the podium back to Psaki to sneak in a question and a follow-up.

But after those two questions, Psaki moved on above Jensen’s objections, and rebuffed him later in the briefing when he kept shouting “Is anyone in the administration looking out for the unborn child?”:

MR. JENSEN: Jen, can I ask a question? A Catholic church was just vandalized with pro-abortion slogans in Colorado. It just happened recently. Is the White House aware of that, first of all? MS. PSAKI: I’ve not seen that report. Obviously, we don’t condone vandalism. We condone peaceful protest, and that’s something certainly we’re encouraging with everybody who feels passionate — MR. JENSEN: What would you say to those vandals going after — targeting Catholic churches, especially when it involves Roe? That’s what they’re basically focusing on. MS. PSAKI: Again, we don’t condone vandalism. We condone peaceful protest. I think it’s important to note that 60 percent or 70 percent, depending on the poll you look at, of the American people do not want Roe to be overturned. I’m going to move on. Go ahead. MR. JENSEN: Will the President respect the High Court’s final decision on Roe (inaudible)? MS. PSAKI: I think we’re moving on. Go ahead. Q Jen — MR. JENSEN: This is a follow-up question. That’s all. Just like everyone else gets. (SEVERAL MINUTES LATER) MR. JENSEN: Quick follow-up. Is anyone in the administration — Q Thank you, Jen. MS. PSAKI: Okay, last — last one. Go ahead. MR. JENSEN: — looking out for the unborn child? MS. PSAKI: Sir — sir — MR. JENSEN: Is anyone in the administration looking out for the unborn child? MS. PSAKI: I think I’ve taken two questions from you — Q No, no, no. MS. PSAKI: — so I’m going to take a question over here. Go ahead. Q Thank you, Jen. MR. JENSEN: When does the President believe life begins? Thank you.

Watch above via The White House and Reuters.

