The federal judge who dismissed former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that, “Given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’.”

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil — who dismissed the lawsuit on Thursday — said, “The statements are rhetorical hyperbole and opinion commentary intended to frame a political debate, and, as such, are not actionable as defamation.”

According to the New York Times, echoing “an argument made by Fox News lawyers,” Vyskocil also ruled that the “general tenor” of Tucker Carlson Tonight tells viewers that Carlson is “engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘nonliteral commentary,'” and that, “Given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’.”

Fox News literally argued that “The show that provides non-literal commentary, hyperbole and errant claims that could never be proven true or false in a court of law.”

McDougal filed her lawsuit against Carlson in 2019 over comments he made on her alleged affair with President Donald Trump and the alleged subsequent coverup.

“Two women approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money,” the Fox News host said. “Now that sounds like a classic case of extortion. Yet for whatever reason, Trump caves to it, and he directs Michael Cohen to pay the ransom. Now, more than two years later, Trump is a felon for doing this. It doesn’t seem to make any sense.”

