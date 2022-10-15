WATCH: Bill Maher Asks Benjamin Netanyahu ‘Will Israel Retaliate’ Against Kanye West for Anti-Semitic Threat

Comic and pundit Bill Maher asked former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if his country will “retaliate against” Kanye West for his anti-Semitic attacks last week.

West posted a shocking, threatening rant against “JEWISH PEOPLE” last week that got him suspended from Twitter, and kicked off a wave of condemnation — at least by some.

In a now-deleted tweet, West wrote “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That post followed a series of other anti-Semitic attacks that cause his Instagram account to be suspended.

Netanyahu was Maher’s guest on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and the host led off the interview by half-jokingly asking about the attacks.

Netanyahu delivered a serious answer, laying out the stakes for calling out this kinds of “absurdities”:

BILL MAHER: You didn’t miss a lot. My first question, Kanye West this week has said “I’m a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I’m going Death Con three on Jewish people.” Will Israel retaliate? BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: You know, anti-Semitism is the longest hatred in history. It goes back thousands of years. We’ve dealt with bigger problems than than these stupidities. But, you know, the communists blame the Jews for being capitalist, the capitalists blame the Jews for being communists. Do you have a problem? Blame the Jews. It’s old stuff. It shouldn’t have any place in civilized discourse. And that’s the reason we establish the Jewish state. So the Jewish people would have defense against these absurdities, and sometimes they’re coupled with violence. We don’t let that happen again.

