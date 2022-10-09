Indiana’s Attorney General Defends Kanye West’s ‘Independent Thinking’ After He Calls For War on Jews

Politicians with a normal sense of propriety and self-preservation don’t normally go around rushing to defend unhinged celebrities who declare war on Jews, but Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) seems to have not gotten the memo.

This weekend, Kanye West did his best to disprove the adage about “all press is good press,” following up some highly-watched appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show with anti-Semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter.

The late Saturday night tweet, in which West declared he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” (presumably an erroneous reference to the DEFCON military alert readiness scale), was taken down by Twitter and the social media platform soon locked his account.

Unsurprisingly, West’s antics — especially that Saturday night tweet — were loudly condemned. The House Judiciary GOP got a lot of flak for a tweet they had posted on Thursday that said merely, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” — and it was still up Sunday evening.

Kanye. Elon. Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 7, 2022

The House Judiciary GOP tweet was at least written before West had tweeted his declaration of “death con 3” on Jews. Rokita, last covered on this site for the sham witch hunt he launched against a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, has no such defense.

Sunday afternoon, Rokita posted several tweets defending West’s “independent thinking” and blasting the media coverage of the troubled rapper.

The constant hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high. They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood. https://t.co/MfHBjiUDjn — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) October 9, 2022

he is entitled to his opinion. The media will steamroll anyone if they do not kowtow to their way of thinking. https://t.co/sR0CfvSonf — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) October 9, 2022

According to them, you’re not thinking correctly if you don’t completely agree with them. The left is dividing us, not uniting us. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) October 9, 2022

“The constant hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high,” wrote Rokita, complaining that they had gone after West “for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood.”

To be clear, West’s latest “fashion line” included sweatshirts that said “WHITE LIVES MATTER” that he donned with conservative provocateur Candace Owens, and his “independent thinking” and “opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood” as voiced on Carlson’s show this past week included conspiracy theories that the media was keeping Lizzo fat as a “genocide of the Black race,” peddling anti-Semitic tropes to attack Jared Kushner, and seeming to forget every single music video he ever made in order to complain about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “putting her ass out” in magazines.

“The media will steamroll anyone if they do not kowtow to their way of thinking,” Rokita concluded. “According to them, you’re not thinking correctly if you don’t completely agree with them. The left is dividing us, not uniting us.”

“You’re conveniently not mentioning this,” wrote Yashar Ali with a screenshot of West’s “death con 3” tweet in response to Rokita, a comment that was shared by many other Twitter users.

You’re conveniently not mentioning this pic.twitter.com/59r1QssOQT — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 9, 2022

