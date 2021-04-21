WATCH: C-Span Host Dumps Stunning Hot-Mess Calls About the Chauvin Verdict

C-Span host John McArdle had to dump out of several viewer calls on the subject of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd, as a number of White callers veered into offensive territory.

For three hours on Wednesday morning, McArdle took calls on the guilty-on-all-counts verdict against Chauvin, and had many thoughtful discussions with viewers who largely expressed support for the verdict.

But there were a number of callers whom McArdle felt the need to cut short. A few of them include:

Ray from Albuquerque, who complained about the effect of the $27 million settlement on “taxpayers,” and got dumped as he appeared to be heading into a dissection of Mr. Floyd’s character.

Steve in Pennsylvania lasted several minutes as he explained that he’s no racist, but he used to be.

“Everyone has racist things in their body,” Steve said. “As long as we continue to look at people as black people, white people, yellow people, orange people, whatever the case may be, then there’s going to be racism.”

“Are we getting better in the country?” McArdle asked.

“Yes absolutely we’re getting better, when I was growing up in the 1960s, I was racist, and I was a victim of racism,” Steve replied, adding that “I was literally beaten by a gang of older Black girls, and I got over it, it’s not the end of the world.”

He went on to say that the media “wants to see these cities burn,” and got dumped as he theorized that police would be afraid to respond to calls because of the Chauvin verdict.

The next caller, Joe from Maine, remarked “Wow, I don’t think Steve ever got over being beaten up by them people, girls, I guess. Sorry, Steve!”

Robert in Rochester, who got dumped in the middle of a rant in which he claimed Mr. Floyd was “no choirboy”:

And then there was a Florida Man named Phil, who wound down a lengthy rant about Democrats by challenging McArdle to show that “all Black Lives Matter.”

“I ask you this: What does it say about the sickness that is infecting the people of this country that a 7-year-old girl can be shot at a McDonald’s, at a drive-thru, and nobody knows her name, but we have made a hero out of a career criminal like George Floyd?” Phil asked.

“Do you know that little girl’s name who was shot at that McDonald’s drive-thru?” the caller asked, to which McArdle calmly replied “I don’t, Phil, who are you referring to?”

“The girl who was shot, the seven year old girl who was shot at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago. You haven’t even heard this story? But yet everybody knows George Floyd’s name,” the caller said.

“What is her name, Phil?” McArdle asked.

“I don’t know! That shows you how sick things are,” Phil said.

“That’s Phil in Florida,” McArdle said, and moved on to the next call.

Later in the program, McArdle showed a news story about the little girl, whose name was Jaslyn Adams, and who was shot and killed on Sunday.

