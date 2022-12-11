WATCH: CNN’s Jake Tapper Asks Sinema If She Agrees ‘Democrats Just Don’t Take Border Security Seriously — They Just Don’t’

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Senator Kyrsten Sinema if she agrees that “Democrats just don’t take border security seriously. They just don’t.”

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash played the final installment of Tapper’s exclusive interview with Sinema, which was pegged to the announcement that she is now a registered independent.

When Tapper asked about the border, Sinema would not agree that “Democrats just don’t take border security seriously. They just don’t,” saying the entire government has “failed” on the issue:

TAPPER: One of the big complaints I hear from conservatives, from Republicans is, Democrats just don’t take border security seriously. They just don’t. Do you agree with that sentiment? And do you think there is an actual path forward there? Democrats are still going to have the majority in the next Senate. You can still get this on the floor of the Senate, if you want. SINEMA: Well, as a native Arizonan who was born and raised near the Southern border, I can tell you unequivocally that the federal government has failed its duty in the last 40 years. TAPPER: Not just Democrats. SINEMA: Not — it’s just everyone. The federal government has failed here. And places like Arizona, front lines of this crisis, have been paying the price every single day since then. So, for us, this isn’t just a talking point of team A vs. team B. This is our life every day. The reality is, is that, when folks say we have got to just provide a legal path to citizenship for dreamers, which I support wholeheartedly — these kids are Americans in all but name. So, when folks say, we have got to do that, I agree. And when folks say we have got to secure the border, of course, I agree. My state is suffering from the failure to do so for 40 years. So, this is a perfect example of why I’m so frustrated with partisanship that has gripped our nation, and the parties are pulling folks away. It’s not either/or. It’s and. Both of those concerns are real and valid. And we, as a government, have a duty to solve both of those concerns.

